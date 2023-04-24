Texoma Local
Governor Stitt calling for special election to fill McCurtain Co. commissioner seat

Commission meets for first time since resignation of Mark Jennings
The District 2 county commissioner seat was left open after Mark Jennings resigned on April 19.
By Daffney Dawson and Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered a special election be held to fill the vacancy of the District 2 county commissioner seat.

The seat was left open after Mark Jennings resigned on April 19. Jennings is reportedly one of the officials heard making controversial comments on a recently released audio recording.

A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned.

The filing period will be from May 1-3. The special primary election will be held Tuesday, June 13. If a special primary election isn’t necessary, the special general election will also be on June 13.

Meanwhile, county commissioners met for the first time since Jennings’ resignation on Monday, April 24. Lonnie Watson with the “Committee for Justice” attended Monday morning’s meeting. He says they want the other county leaders reportedly heard in the recording to resign, including Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

“We basically reiterated our commands and what we wanted,” Watson said. “It is still about leadership. It is still about accountability. The community still stands strong.”

“Disgust. It’s anger and disgust. People who sat in that meeting and didn’t speak up and didn’t say anything, they shouldn’t be in office. They shouldn’t represent a whole community,” said Breanna Coffman, a McCurtain County resident.

At this time, it’s unclear if the sheriff’s position will be added to the special election since he has not resigned as of the publication of this article.

“It is blossoming. It’s just a slow process. We got to have a little patience because it is not going to happen overnight,” said Glenda Austin with the “Committee for Justice.”

“We are not going anywhere. We are going to continue making our voices heard and we are going to continue being peaceful,” Watson said.

Watson says more protests are planned for the first week of May.

The candidate filing period for the special election is May 1-3.

