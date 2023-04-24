Texoma Local
Lane Closures and Construction Impact US Highway 69, I-35 in Oklahoma

Drivers should be aware of upcoming lane closures and construction on US Highway 69 and I-35.
(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Drivers should be aware of upcoming lane closures and construction on US Highway 69 and I-35.

Southbound US Highway 69 in Colbert will be narrowed to one lane starting Monday, as workers carry out port of entry construction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) advises that the construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

In addition, north and southbound I-35 near Thackerville will be reduced to one lane in each direction from mile marker one to three. Construction work in this area will begin on Monday at 10 a.m. and end around 7 p.m., with work continuing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

More construction and lane closures can be expected on I-35 between Marietta and Thackerville, near US-77 and the BNSF railroad. Work will begin on Monday, with crews operating until 7 p.m. each evening until Wednesday.

ODOT urges drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure the safety of construction workers.

