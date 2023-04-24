Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lydia the Zebra dies after running into fence

Zebra from Zoo Knoxville dies after running into fence
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A 7-year-old zebra at Zoo Knoxville died after running into a fence on Saturday, according to the zoo’s director of marketing and communications, Tina Rolen.

Rolen said first responders were called for a human medical emergency that required an ambulance to drive up to the guest pathway in front of the zebra habitat.

Zebras are not accustomed to traffic in the area so zoo officials thought it would be best to move them, but the animals calmed down and zoo officials decided not to.

While the ambulance did not turn on its sirens, Rolen said Lydia unexpectedly bolted and crashed into a fence about eight minutes after the ambulance left.

Preliminary necropsy results showed that Lydia died instantaneously due to trauma to the neck, Zoo Knoxville officials said.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests, employees, and animals. We regularly drill for emergencies to be prepared for every conceivable scenario to ensure positive outcomes,” President and CEO Lisa New said. “Sadly, despite all our efforts yesterday to care for our people and our animals, we had a tragic accident occur.”

This is not the first zebra the zoo has lost in this way. In 2021, Wiley, a 5-year-old female zebra, also collided with a corral fence while being prepped for a procedure.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Johnston County
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation
She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Latest News

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101