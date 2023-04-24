Texoma Local
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman

A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of crashing head-on into a pregnant Ada woman has been charged with her death.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in January, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was headed east on SH-3 near Ada, when he crossed the center line and hit Lauren Smeltz’s car head-on.

According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, Smeltz’, 28 at the time, was nine months pregnant and on her way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment.

OHP said Smeltz was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

Smeltz’ daughter, Violet, was delivered by C-section, but Lauren didn’t make it.

Pontotoc County Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo said Nwajagu was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide because he caused the crash. Portillo said blood results are still pending.

A warrant has been issued for Nwajagu’s arrest.

