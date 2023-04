COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is in the Cooke County Jail, accused of sexually abusing a child over a four year span.

According to court documents, Bobby Glenn abused the child, who was under 14-years-old, on several occasions between 2018 and 2022.

Glenn is being held on a $175,000 bond.

