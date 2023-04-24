Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mid-Week Soaker

Sunshine should return for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brian Briggs
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One to three inches of rain may fall in your gauge A warm front is expected to push slowly northward Tuesday and Wednesday, while a strong upper wave approaches from the west. This sets up a classic situation for heavy rainfall.

We’ll have a chance of a few showers late tonight and occasional rain tomorrow, but the heaviest rain looks to be on Wednesday. There will be a low-end threat of a few severe storms on Wednesday if the warm front reaches the Red River or thereabouts. The further south the front remains, the lower the severe threat for us.

Either way, heavy rainfall, multi-inch amounts, can be expected. A cold frontal passage ends the rain and allows sunshine to return by Thursday. A brief window for another round of showers or a few storms is possible Friday night/Saturday morning, but limited moisture and the overnight nature of the system suggests only moderate rainfall and little if any threat for severe weather. Look for a sunny weekend, it will be windy Saturday and cool for the end of April, making Sunday the nicer weekend day for outdoor plans.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Johnston County
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation
She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sat, Apr 23
Evening Forecast - Sat, Apr 23
Morning Forecast - Fri, Apr 21
Morning Forecast - Fri, Apr 21
Your Full Morning Weather for 4/20/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/20/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 4/19/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/19/2023