Mid-Week Soaker

One to three inches of rain may fall in your gauge A warm front is expected to push slowly northward Tuesday and Wednesday, while a strong upper wave approaches from the west. This sets up a classic situation for heavy rainfall.

We’ll have a chance of a few showers late tonight and occasional rain tomorrow, but the heaviest rain looks to be on Wednesday. There will be a low-end threat of a few severe storms on Wednesday if the warm front reaches the Red River or thereabouts. The further south the front remains, the lower the severe threat for us.

Either way, heavy rainfall, multi-inch amounts, can be expected. A cold frontal passage ends the rain and allows sunshine to return by Thursday. A brief window for another round of showers or a few storms is possible Friday night/Saturday morning, but limited moisture and the overnight nature of the system suggests only moderate rainfall and little if any threat for severe weather. Look for a sunny weekend, it will be windy Saturday and cool for the end of April, making Sunday the nicer weekend day for outdoor plans.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.