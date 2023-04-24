Texoma Local
Sherman ISD Announces New Chief Academic Officer and High School Principal

Amy Pesina (Sherman ISD Chief Academic Officer)
Amy Pesina (Sherman ISD Chief Academic Officer)(Sherman ISD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District has some changes in leadership for its next school year.

The school district announced in a press release that Middle School Principals Amy Pesina and Scott Johnston will both be stepping into new roles in the district.

Pesina, who is the principal of Piner Middle School will be leaving her position to become the district’s, Chief Academic Officer.

Johnston, who serves as the current principal of Sherman Middle School will transition into the role of principal at Sherman High School.

Both Pesina and Johnston will finish the current academic year at their respective middle schools before transitioning to their new roles for the 2023-24 school year. Sherman ISD will immediately begin searching for new leaders for their middle school campuses’ Chief Academic Officer.

Sherman ISD will immediately begin searching for new leaders for their middle school campuses.

