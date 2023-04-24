Southern Oklahoma firefighters busy this weekend

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Stringtown firefighters were busy Saturday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

It took firefighters a little less than two hours to fight a grass fire at McGee Creek Wildlife Management Area around noon on Saturday.

Afterward, firefighters helped work a housefire that was totally engulfed off of Jumbo Road.

In love county, a truck caught on fire just south of Marietta on Highway 77, and firefighters report the truck was pulling a trailer with liquid fertilizer.

Firefighters stated a nearby resident moved the trailer away from the burning truck, and OHP worked with love county firefighters to direct traffic while a tow truck hauled away the burned truck.

To donate or volunteer with Stringtown firefighters, reach out at stringtownfiredepartment1977@gmail.com.

To donate or volunteer with Love County firefighters, reach out at firechiefs@lovecounty.org.

