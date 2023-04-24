Warrant issued for Colbert man accused of stealing cash register

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A warrant has been issued in Bryan County for a Colbert man accused of stealing a cash register from a convenience store.

According to court documents, Sean Cross, 36, was charged with grand larceny for allegedly taking a register from the Subway inside of the Love’s Country Store in Colbert.

Court documents show the theft happened in January. The register has $500 cash inside, according to the documents.

