Whitewright’s Bement signs with OKWU Baseball

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Another Whitewright Tiger is headed to the next level, as four-year standout baseball star Deegan Bement puts pen to paper signing with Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Deegan will now officially join the Eagles out in the diamond next year and is excited as he looks towards his future in Bartlesville.

“They have a beautiful campus. I mean, dorms are awesome. The coaches definitely drew me in, coach Murphy, coach Kelly, they’re amazing guys,” said Bement. “They watched me all summer, all my junior summer, and then they really just wanted me, and it was good to have that feeling.”

