Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

84-year-old man drowns while fishing on the lake, authorities say

An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with...
An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with was rescued by authorities.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died while fishing with another man on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the fishermen’s sons called authorities around 10 p.m. Monday to report his father and another man had gone fishing and not returned home.

The caller said he had located their vehicle at a boat ramp but was unable to make contact with them.

Several agencies worked together to search for the missing men.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 78-year-old Andrew Williams around 1:10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A little over an hour later, 84-year-old Willie Taylor was found dead. His body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab, pending an autopsy.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. No details were provided on how the men ended up in the water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County

Latest News

Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
A couple in Texas is accused of forcibly tattooing their children.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope