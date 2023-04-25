Texoma Local
Ametsa Packaging, LLC, selects Paris for new operations

Members of the PEDC touring Ametsa's corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris is welcoming a new business to a previously vacant 350,000 square foot facility on the northwest side of town.

According to a press release, Ametsa Packaging, LLC, was looking for a business-friendly community with a strong workforce, and said Paris was the best place to invest.

Ametsa Packaging, LLC, is the latest expansion by de Aldecoa, who leads a 3rd-generation group of family-owned businesses, headquartered out of Houston, according to the release. Ametsa will initially focus on packaging of sweeteners and sugar products in Paris.

“We are excited to officially announce the arrival of Ametsa Packaging to our community,” Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) Executive Director Maureen Hammond said. “Through the collaborative effort between the PEDC, the City of Paris, and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, we have attracted a company that will greatly benefit our local economy with 100 new quality jobs and investment in the revitalization of the company’s manufacturing plant.”

The release states Ametsa Packaging estimates creating 100 jobs over the next few years at an average annual wage of $50,000. The company plans to start production at the Paris facility within the next few weeks.

