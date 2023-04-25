CASA of Southern Oklahoma speaks up for children who need a voice

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but for volunteers with CASA of Southern Oklahoma, advocacy is an everyday thing.

At the Carter County Courthouse, big decisions are made for the lives of the smallest people in society- if a child is safe with family, if they need to be removed from their home, if they can be reunited with family, and even adoption.

But on the top floor, volunteers and staff with CASA work to make sure children aren’t forgotten, no matter what they go through.

“The CASA volunteer is the one who has the consistent role to stick with that child from start to finish,” CASA of Southern Oklahoma Executive Director Amy Martens said. “They’re the ones that the child will talk to, cause the CASA’s main goal is that child.”

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Martens said with all the voices in a case, the child can get caught in the middle.

CASA volunteers speak up for them.

“Each month they have to have contact with the children, contact with the bio family, contact with DHS, just become part of that child’s life,” Martens said. “Stand up for them in court, give them a voice in court when they can’t be there themselves, and just advocate for them and their best interest.”

But Martens said they need more help.

“Unfortunately the deprived cases are growing, there’s more of them, and we’re being appointed to more cases,” Martens said.

Wendy Stroh is finishing up her training to volunteer with CASA.

“It doesn’t take a lot,” Stroh said. “Training is intense, it’s a five-week program. But you get one case, you study that case, and then you figure out how often you need to meet with that child. You can do it once a week, you can do it every other week, you can do it once a month.”

Stroh said she saw the foster care system when she adopted her son.

“I saw kinda the behind the scenes on the other side of it, and there’s a lot of kids who are falling through the cracks and need somebody to be their cheerleader and to help them through whatever they’re going through,” Stroh said. “I wish there would’ve been somebody who could have been his cheerleader.”

It’s hard to speak up when you’re small, but as a CASA, you can listen.

If you’re interested in making a difference through CASA, call 580-226-0009.

