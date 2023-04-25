Texoma Local
Choctaw Co. Assessor’s Office to perform field appraisals

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw County Assessor’s Office will have field appraisers in Hugo for the next several months.

According to a social media post, there will be two or three women in white Dodge trucks, marked “COUNTY ASSESSOR,” in the Hugo city limits for a few months.

The Assessor’s Office said they will have yellow safety vests on at all times.

They ask if you have questions, to contact their office.

