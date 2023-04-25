Denison’s Doc Holliday Festival kicks off this weekend

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Downtown Denison’s Doc Holliday Saints and Sinners Festival returns on Saturday.

Activities for all ages will be up and down Main Street all day long to take you back in time to the Old West, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a press release, there will be a petting zoo and pony rides for $5 each in the Katy Park in front of the Katy Depot. At Heritage Park, the Heroes of the Old West are the most popular attraction with gunfights at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

The release includes that a selection of live music will be on the main stage with Ann House, Tim Rogers, Rust and Lace, Salt Creek Bluegrass Band, Frontier Brigade Band, The Lindsey Family, Sweet Song String Band, and the Red River Valley Dulcimer Club. The Tribal Evolution Belly Dancers will also perform their vaudeville steampunk show.

A best dressed contest will be held at 1 p.m. before the beard and mustache contest.

A parade will be held at 2 p.m. and many of the characters throughout the day will appear in horse drawn carriages, the release adds. The carriages and wagons will be shuttling people up and down Main Street for free the rest of the day (except for during the gunfights!).

On Friday night, Bandits, Bluegrass, and BBQ festival will be held in Heritage Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can enjoy live bluegrass bands, BBQ sales, and photo ops with old west reenactors. The event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Denison and is free to the public.

