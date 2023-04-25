Gainesville Police provides civilian active shooter training
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is providing free community training on how to respond in an active shooter situation.
According to a social media post, the department calls the training C.R.A.S.E., or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.
The training is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, located at 201 Santa Fe St.
Gainesville PD said the training is designed to provide strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.
The post said seating is limited. You can register by emailing CRASE@GVPS.ORG.
