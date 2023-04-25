Gainesville Police provides civilian active shooter training

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is providing free community training on how to respond in an active shooter situation.

According to a social media post, the department calls the training C.R.A.S.E., or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, located at 201 Santa Fe St.

Gainesville PD said the training is designed to provide strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.

The post said seating is limited. You can register by emailing CRASE@GVPS.ORG.

The Gainesville Police Department will be providing free community training on Civilian Response to Active Shooter... Posted by Gainesville Texas Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.