Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gainesville Police provides civilian active shooter training

The Gainesville Police Department is providing free community training on how to respond in an...
The Gainesville Police Department is providing free community training on how to respond in an active shooter situation.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is providing free community training on how to respond in an active shooter situation.

According to a social media post, the department calls the training C.R.A.S.E., or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, located at 201 Santa Fe St.

Gainesville PD said the training is designed to provide strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.

The post said seating is limited. You can register by emailing CRASE@GVPS.ORG.

The Gainesville Police Department will be providing free community training on Civilian Response to Active Shooter...

Posted by Gainesville Texas Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County

Latest News

Members of the PEDC touring Ametsa's corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas.
Ametsa Packaging, LLC, selects Paris for new operations
Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their...
Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot
Pictured: A Shooting-star (Dodecatheon meadia) photographed on April 30th.
Guided walk at Veterans Lake to showcase wildflowers
The Choctaw County Assessor’s Office will have field appraisers in Hugo for the next several...
Choctaw Co. Assessor’s Office to perform field appraisals
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a group of people and assaulting...
Police: Man arrested after threatening group with firearm, assaulting officers