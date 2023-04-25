Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman
A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but for volunteers with CASA of Southern...
CASA of Southern Oklahoma speaks up for children who need a voice
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions