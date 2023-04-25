Texoma Local
Grayson County considers expanding indigent defense

Grayson county is deciding to move forward with a grant application that could help it launch...
Grayson county is deciding to move forward with a grant application that could help it launch a new counsel office for people who need defense in a trial.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is deciding to move forward with a grant application that could help it launch a new counsel office for people who need defense in a trial.

It’s called a Managed Assigned Counsel, or MAC.

The office would start with a contract with Grayson County and have the ability to expand and provide regional indigent defense to other counties.

The state grants the approval, and an answer is likely to come in June.

Then commissioners would reconvene to decide if they’ll accept and move forward with plans to build the office.

