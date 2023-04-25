Texoma Local
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 100 percent compliance with state evaluation

At random, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement checks local sheriff’s departments to make sure they are following protocols, like completing background chec
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is getting high marks from the state.

At random, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement checks local sheriff’s departments to make sure they are following protocols, like completing background checks and psychological evaluations.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said it passed, coming back with 100 percent compliance.

It hasn’t seen an inspection since 2019.

“Our staff works hard at this,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt. “They really do because they know I don’t like deficiencies with the state, and so to stay zero deficient from 2019, which we were, to know that’s a true testament to our staff.”

Sheriff Watt said when he took office in 2016, the office was under administrative restrictions because the state found deficiencies in its compliance.

