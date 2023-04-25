Texoma Local
Guided walk at Veterans Lake to showcase wildflowers

Pictured: A Shooting-star (Dodecatheon meadia) photographed on April 30th.
Pictured: A Shooting-star (Dodecatheon meadia) photographed on April 30th.(NPS Photo)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be hosting a Wildflower Walk on April 29 and May 6 at Veterans Lake.

According to a news release, the program will start at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Lake Dam parking area. The walk will cover about half a mile and last for one hour.

“The flowers respond differently to variations in temperature and rainfall, so every year it’s a unique display. No matter what, we always seem to have something beautiful to discover,” said Park Ranger Julie Hoffman, who will lead the program.

For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580) 622-7234.

