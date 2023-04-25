Texoma Local
Heavy Rain Still Expected

Severe thunderstorms also a threat for Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Thunderstorms are expected to increase tonight as an upper low approaches from the north, west and a warm front pushes slowly northward from south Texas. Rain chance is 90% Wednesday with a few severe storms most likely in the afternoon and these may include an isolated tornado, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Look for gusty east winds of 15 to 25 mph. A cold front passes by Wednesday evening, and depending on the speed of the front we may get just heavy rain (faster movement) or additional severe storms (slower movement).

The sun should come out by Thursday afternoon; a second upper wave brings a quick shot of rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks dry. Saturday will be windy and rather cool while Sunday sees moderate breezes, sunshine, and highs in the 70s. Nice!

Mild, dry conditions are expected through the first half of next week as well.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

