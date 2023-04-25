Police: Man arrested after threatening group with firearm, assaulting officers

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a group of people and assaulting officers Sunday.

Capt. Sarah Bigham said Monnie Craig Hicks threatened and pointed a pistol at an individual and several others standing nearby on Cemetary Road in Pottsboro.

Hicks was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated assault against a public servant

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon X3

Abandon endanger child imminent danger

He’s bond is set to $255,000.

