Police: Man arrested after threatening group with firearm, assaulting officers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a group of people and assaulting officers Sunday.
Capt. Sarah Bigham said Monnie Craig Hicks threatened and pointed a pistol at an individual and several others standing nearby on Cemetary Road in Pottsboro.
Hicks was arrested and charged with:
- Aggravated assault against a public servant
- Aggravated assault with deadly weapon X3
- Abandon endanger child imminent danger
He’s bond is set to $255,000.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.