Police seek public assistance in identifying theft suspect
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person they said stole a purse and attempted to load money onto a prepaid card.
Police said the suspect broke the window of a vehicle in the parking lot of Waterloo Lake Park, and stole a purse that was visible in the back seat.
Almost immediately the suspect went to a store and attempted to use a stolen credit card to load $500 onto a prepaid debit card, according to law enforcement.
If you can identify the suspect, you can contact Detective Mackay with Denison PD at (903)465-2422 ext. 2321 or smackay@cityofdenison.com.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.