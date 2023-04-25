Police seek public assistance in identifying theft suspect

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person they said stole a purse and attempted to load money onto a prepaid card.

Police said the suspect broke the window of a vehicle in the parking lot of Waterloo Lake Park, and stole a purse that was visible in the back seat.

Almost immediately the suspect went to a store and attempted to use a stolen credit card to load $500 onto a prepaid debit card, according to law enforcement.

If you can identify the suspect, you can contact Detective Mackay with Denison PD at (903)465-2422 ext. 2321 or smackay@cityofdenison.com.

SUSPECT SEARCH 🚨 On April 12th around 12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Waterloo Lake Park. An unknown... Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

