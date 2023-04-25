Pottsboro twins service the community to earn highest Girl Scout Award

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Meet Malyn and Blair Dudley, the Pottsboro seniors who went to great lengths to make the lives of others better.

The twins have been girl scouts since they were 5, going on field trips, earning silver, and bronze awards throughout the years for community service, and now their final girl scout project, to earn the gold award.

Blair created a monarch garden for residents at local retirement home, Celebration Living.

“It helps during their migration, and it gives them a place to go to eat and rest essentially throughout their path, and then it also will help the residents there with their mental health,” Blair Dudley said.

Malyn created a tool to help students of different verbal backgrounds better interact with each other at recess.

“So, if they want to be able to communicate, to communicate with staff or other children on the playground, all they have to do is come up and point out whichever sign on the board that they are trying to communicate to,” Malyn Dudley said.

Denison ISD Lead Speech Pathologist, Leslie Rainey helped guide Malyn and says the communication boards will boost inclusivity among students.

“I think it will help the self-confidence and self-esteem of all of our students, because you are learning to engage and you’re learning to engage with people who learn a little bit differently than you,” Rainey said.

The twins say their passion for helping others, come from their role models and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

