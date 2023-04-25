Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pottsboro twins service the community to earn highest Girl Scout Award

By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Meet Malyn and Blair Dudley, the Pottsboro seniors who went to great lengths to make the lives of others better.

The twins have been girl scouts since they were 5, going on field trips, earning silver, and bronze awards throughout the years for community service, and now their final girl scout project, to earn the gold award.

Blair created a monarch garden for residents at local retirement home, Celebration Living.

“It helps during their migration, and it gives them a place to go to eat and rest essentially throughout their path, and then it also will help the residents there with their mental health,” Blair Dudley said.

Malyn created a tool to help students of different verbal backgrounds better interact with each other at recess.

“So, if they want to be able to communicate, to communicate with staff or other children on the playground, all they have to do is come up and point out whichever sign on the board that they are trying to communicate to,” Malyn Dudley said.

Denison ISD Lead Speech Pathologist, Leslie Rainey helped guide Malyn and says the communication boards will boost inclusivity among students.

“I think it will help the self-confidence and self-esteem of all of our students, because you are learning to engage and you’re learning to engage with people who learn a little bit differently than you,” Rainey said.

The twins say their passion for helping others, come from their role models and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County

Latest News

A look at two community service projects by two Pottsboro seniors.
Girl scouts
Grayson county is deciding to move forward with a grant application that could help it launch...
Grayson County considers expanding indigent defense
At random, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement checks local sheriff's departments to make...
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 100 percent compliance with state evaluation
FILE - From left, Brian Anthony Nelson II, Kurgan Nelson, Ragnar Nelson, Brantley Nelson and...
Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot