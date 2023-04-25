Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent tip led game wardens to discover illegal fishing activity on the Washita River
Tip leads to illegal fishing bust in Johnston County
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation
She’s now being held in the Grayson County Jail on a half million dollar bond.
New details released in death of a Denison man
Gunter Independent School District broke ground Saturday morning on its new elementary school.
Gunter ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Latest News

After criticism from a Facebook video, the Paris Police Department released the full video.
Paris Police Department releases body cam footage after receiving social media backlash following arrest
After criticism from a Facebook video, the Paris Police Department released the full video.
Paris Police Department releases body cam footage after receiving social backlash following arrest
This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh as the Tree of Life synagogue trial gets underway.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Judge to weigh limits for aerial fire retardant in wildfires