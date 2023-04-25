Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- The Activity Pyramid

TMC Medical Minutes- The Activity Pyramid
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman
A Lamar County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison after a week-long crime spree that...
Man sentenced to 99 years after week-long crime spree leaves 1 dead
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- The Activity Pyramid
TMC Medical Minutes- Oral Cancer Screening
TMC Medical Minutes- Oral Cancer Screening
TMC Medical Minutes- Ear Tubes For Kids