Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County
Man charged for crash that killed pregnant Ada woman
A Lamar County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison after a week-long crime spree that...
Man sentenced to 99 years after week-long crime spree leaves 1 dead
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome
Harry Belafonte, the civil rights activist and entertainer, died of congestive heart failure at...
Performer, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on unions