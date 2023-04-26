Denison ISD presents checks after 5k for Kindness race

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Three local charities received big donations from Denison ISD Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Denison Schools held their 6th annual “5k for Kindness” and “One Mile Fun Run.”

Money raised during the events was given to the Denison Boys & Girls Club, the Denison Education Foundation, and the Rachel Ramer Memorial Scholarship fund.

“This is an event that a lot of work goes into,” Denison ISD Director of Instruction Shonda Cannon said. “But it really brings joy when you get to give out these big checks and to give back.”

The three organizations each received a check for $5,200.

