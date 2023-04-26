Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire

Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.

The Sherman Fire Department said it responded to two fires over the weekend at The Parks on Taylor apartments.

Officials said Donne Hathcock took his trash and clothes and set them on fire.

The fire department said damage was minor and there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at a group of people and assaulting...
Police: Man arrested after threatening group with firearm, assaulting officers
After criticism from a Facebook video, the Paris Police Department released the full video.
Paris Police Department releases body cam footage after receiving social media backlash following arrest
Denison Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person they said stole a purse and...
Police seek public assistance in identifying theft suspect

Latest News

A financial literacy report by Ramsey Education found 72 percent of U.S. adults believe they...
Reality Check: Sherman High School seniors get a life lesson on budgeting
Three local charities received big donations from Denison ISD Wednesday.
Denison ISD presents checks after 5k for Kindness race
Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Scam Alert: mailbox thefts trending upward