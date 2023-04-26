Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
The Sherman Fire Department said it responded to two fires over the weekend at The Parks on Taylor apartments.
Officials said Donne Hathcock took his trash and clothes and set them on fire.
The fire department said damage was minor and there were no injuries reported.
