Meet Dooley: Ardmore Police’s newest therapy K9

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Stop by the Ardmore Police Department and you’ll see Dooley running to greet you- APD’s newest therapy dog.

“Hes a very silly dog,” APD sergeant Audie Gee said. “He likes to run and play, he wears my other dog, my personal dog out at the house. hes very loving, pretty quiet.”

Gee is Dooley’s handler. He’s been a K9 handler before. but working with a therapy K9 like Dooley is different.

“It seems like everyone gets- all the tension leaves them,” Gee said. “At the nursing home, everybody wanted to pet him. Even nurses, they spent most of their time petting him. I think it just relieves a lot of pressure off from them.”

“When people already think police dog or police K9, they’re thinking the bite dog or drug dog or things like that, search and rescue,” Heroes with Hope executive director Melissa Woolly said. “I think that these dogs, the therapy dogs play just as important a role, just a different role.”

APD bought Dooley from Heroes with Hope, an organization that works to help children and law enforcement.

“He’s been through extensive training preparing him for the job he has now,” Wooly said. “A lot of distraction training, crisis intervention training, sound, and gun range training, helicopter training. Anything that you can think of that they may be put in the position of while they’re working.”

Dooley is a popular coworker too.

“They’ll come out and pet him and actually come up here to the office and get him and take him to their office,” Gee said.

If you’re feeling paw-sitively blue, Dooley is there for you.

“If you see us out and about, come on over and love on him, pet him, that’s what he likes,” Gee said.

