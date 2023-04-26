Texoma Local
Paris man arrested, charged with 83 counts related to child porn

Brandon Michael Stephenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child porn with...
Brandon Michael Stephenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man is facing nearly 100 charges of possession of child porn with intent to distribute after his arrest Tuesday.

According to Paris Police, after a joint investigation with the FBI, they found dozens of child porn images on Brandon Stephenson’s electronic devices.

Stephenson was charged with 83 counts of possession of child porn with intent to distribute.

He was arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail. A bond has not yet been set.

