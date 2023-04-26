Quilts of Valor foundation honors Ardmore veterans

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Quilts of Valor handed out about 50 handmade quilts to the veterans at the Ardmore Veterans Center Tuesday to say thank you for their service.

“All of them are handmade one at a time by volunteers,” Oklahoma Quilts of Valor coordinator Donna McCormack said. “We all spend hours and hours cutting out material and sewing it back together.”

“It’s a big quilt, it will cover your whole body, very thick and warm,” Army veteran Don Cearley said. “I’m very appreciative of receiving this. I know those ladies probably did a lot of hard work, and I wasn’t the only one that got one.”

Don Cearley served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967.

“I was prouder to do this when I was going to high school and volunteered for the Army,” Cearley said. “Course it was very strict, a lot of rules to go by. But they will build you up in stature.”

On Tuesday, he was awarded a quilt of valor.

“Course I kind of acted up, knowing me, I’m kind of a clown by heart. I just twirled around with the quilt on me. But that’s just me, full of joy and thankfulness for what they gave me.”

He said his time in the service wasn’t easy.

“Once I got home I looked back at my buddies who did re-enlist and thought man, I left those guys behind.”

He said it’s special when someone recognizes what he and his buddies did.

“We want them to understand that there are people in this country who really appreciate the time and effort that they put in in protecting this country,” McCormack said.

“Does it make you feel appreciated? It really does,” Cearley said.

McCormack said the cost of quilts is going up, so if you’d like to help make sure they can continue giving back to veterans, click here.

