Reality Check: Sherman High School seniors get a life lesson on budgeting

A financial literacy report by Ramsey Education found 72 percent of U.S. adults believe they would be further along with their money if they had a personal finance class in high school. Now Sherman seniors are getting to try budgeting out before crossing the stage.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman High School seniors are getting a reality check.

“They get to meet community members from all over, doing all sorts of jobs, learning about a budget,” said MaryAnn Hill, the lead counselor at Sherman High.

Each student gets a mock salary, a different number of kids, or no kids.

Some even get a pretend spouse they have to financially support.

“They get the opportunity to see if they’re not making that much, you know, how can I cut back,” said Hill.

Students go booth by booth, factoring in expenses like rent or a mortgage, utilities, gas, food, and even charity donations.

“Since I only have one kid, and it’s just a baby, I don’t really have to go over beyond on groceries and stuff, so I can really buy the cheapest amount,” said Caleb Thompson, a senior at Sherman High School.

Others are spreading their budgets a bit more thin.

“Food is a need, but like fast food is a want, you know, I probably wouldn’t do so much fast food buying if I didn’t have kids,” said Ximena Guzman, a senior at Sherman High School.

A financial literacy report by Ramsey Education found 72 percent of U.S. adults believe they would be further along with their money if they had a personal finance class in high school.

“I feel like it prepares us better and like I’ll be used to it already from like this, and I’ll have a better chance of how to spend my money,” said Thompson.

It’s a dose of reality without having to pay the high cost of real-world mistakes.

“When kids leave, they don’t always know, and everyone learns by doing,” said Hill. “That trial and error of can I afford this? Can I not? And, so we really just wanted to meet that need.”

