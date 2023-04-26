Texoma Local
Scam Alert: caller posing as Calera Police Officer

The Calera Police Department is warning residents and business owners to be on alert for a scam caller posing as a police officer.(WANF)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Calera Police Department is warning residents and business owners to be on alert for a scam caller posing as a police officer.

According to a social media post, Calera Police said a local business owner received a call from the Calera Police Department’s number, and a person identifying himself as Officer John Allen said that she had a warrant for her arrest. The caller also gave instructions to get this corrected.

Calera Police Chief Don Hyde said there is no one with that name at the department and they would not approach anyone in that matter.

Posted by Calera Police Department - Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

