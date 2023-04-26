Texoma Local
Scam Alert: mailbox thefts trending upward

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has noticed a recent trend in crimes involving mail theft.

According to a social media post, the thefts involve personal checks being stolen from mailboxes in the Lamar County area.

The department advises residents not to place personal checks or other personal information into their mailbox, but to use secure mailboxes at post office locations in the county until further notice.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

The department asks if you do see something suspicious, to write down the vehicle description, license plate, direction of travel and a description of the occupants, if possible.

Public Announcement: In the recent months the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has observed a recent trend in crimes...

Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

