Scam Alert: mailbox thefts trending upward

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has noticed a recent trend in crimes involving mail theft.

According to a social media post, the thefts involve personal checks being stolen from mailboxes in the Lamar County area.

The department advises residents not to place personal checks or other personal information into their mailbox, but to use secure mailboxes at post office locations in the county until further notice.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

The department asks if you do see something suspicious, to write down the vehicle description, license plate, direction of travel and a description of the occupants, if possible.

