Severe Threat Out, But Rain Chances Continue

It’s a hit-and-miss proposition through Saturday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s potential for scattered non-severe storms overnight with lightning and small hail, but damaging weather is unlikely and the tornado threat is near zero. Lows tonight will be in the 50s with a steady easterly breeze at 15 to 20 mph. A bit cool!

Showers end Thursday morning and we’ll have partial sunshine on a breezy and cool-ish Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust form the northwest as high as 25 mph, and we’ll max out in the upper 60s.

Friday morning should be clear and cool, but clouds increase during the day as the next upper low tracks our way; it brings a chance of showers from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Severe weather is unlikely. Clouds decrease Saturday afternoon, but don’t bank on much better than “partly cloudy” for the day.

Conditions run in the “crowd-pleasing” mode for Sunday and this should be a lovely day with highs in the 70s and a moderate breeze. Quiet weather continues into early next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

