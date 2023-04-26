Texoma Local
Texas Best Smokehouse celebrates opening in Denison

Texas Best BBQ celebrated a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Texas Best BBQ celebrated a ribbon cutting Wednesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Barbecue enthusiasts in Denison have a reason to celebrate.

Texas Best Smokehouse celebrated a ribbon cutting with Denison area Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at the corner of U.S. 75 and SH-91, right next to Fuzzy’s Tacos.

General Manager Khalid Darkazalli said he is excited to a be part of the tight-knit community of Denison.

“We’ve been excited to work with the people of Denison and bring them in on board, bringing new jobs, and having a lot of fun with the local people, meeting lots of local fishermen, and seeing how the community likes to work around with each other in such a tight-knit community,” Darkazalli said.

The restaurant is now open and will celebrate a grand opening soon.

