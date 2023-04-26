Texoma Cattle Ranchers react to cattle mutilations in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Six cows have been found mutilated across different properties in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties. Although this is not in the area, local cattle ranchers say do not mess with Texoma.

“It’s very obvious when you see something like that, but luckily, so far we haven’t had that issue here,” the Owner of WI Farms and Ranch, Ben Wible, said.

Obvious that this type of crime is at the hands of a person. However, Wible said there is a different threat toward cows in Texoma. Packs of dogs have killed dozens of farm animals overnight.

“Killed one or two (cows), and I’ve got pictures of where they’ve chewed the ears of the young calves,” Wible said.

Wible said he and his neighbors are vigilant through the night, watching over their herds until sunrise.

The loss of a cow is more than the loss of the animal’s life, each cow killed is one thousand dollars to replace. For ranchers like Wible, these cows are their livelihood. With a shortage of cows from years of droughts, prices are on the rise.

“People are wanting to replace them but they’re so high that people are not able to replace their cattle,” Wible said.

Brad Oliver with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said the association is prepared to protect these cows against packs of dogs and any human threats.

