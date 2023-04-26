Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma Cattle Ranchers react to cattle mutilations in Texas

Six cows have been found mutilated across different properties in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties. Local cattle ranchers are protecting their herds.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Six cows have been found mutilated across different properties in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties. Although this is not in the area, local cattle ranchers say do not mess with Texoma.

“It’s very obvious when you see something like that, but luckily, so far we haven’t had that issue here,” the Owner of WI Farms and Ranch, Ben Wible, said.

Obvious that this type of crime is at the hands of a person. However, Wible said there is a different threat toward cows in Texoma. Packs of dogs have killed dozens of farm animals overnight.

“Killed one or two (cows), and I’ve got pictures of where they’ve chewed the ears of the young calves,” Wible said.

Wible said he and his neighbors are vigilant through the night, watching over their herds until sunrise.

The loss of a cow is more than the loss of the animal’s life, each cow killed is one thousand dollars to replace. For ranchers like Wible,  these cows are their livelihood. With a shortage of cows from years of droughts, prices are on the rise.

“People are wanting to replace them but they’re so high that people are not able to replace their cattle,” Wible said.

Brad Oliver with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said the association is prepared to protect these cows against packs of dogs and any human threats.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands
A Madill man is wanted by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association, which has...
Court docs: Madill man used rubber checks to buy cows
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
As for the patients in Bryan County, their conditions are unknown.
Bryan Co. First Responders say 3 individuals overdosed this weekend
A fugitive from Fort Worth was arrested in Love County.
Fugitive wanted for crimes against children captured in Love County

Latest News

Texoma Cattle Ranchers react to cattle mutilations in Texas
Texoma Cattle Ranchers react to cattle mutilations in Texas
Quilts of Valor handed out about 50 handmade quilts to the veterans at the Ardmore Veterans...
Quilts of Valor foundation honors Ardmore veterans
A look at two community service projects by two Pottsboro seniors.
Pottsboro twins earn highest Girl Scout Honor from community projects
A look at two community service projects by two Pottsboro seniors.
Girl scouts