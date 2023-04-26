Texoma Local
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder

Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.

Ashlie Martin, Chad Voyles and a third teen were all arrested and charged in state court for the brutal slaying of Ashlie’s parents, Curtis Martin and Sherrie Pyron.

The murder happened at the Martin family home in Sawyer, three days before Christmas in 2020.

Due to the McGirt ruling, the state charges were dropped against all three teens, but charges were re-filed in federal court, only against Ashlie Martin and Chad Voyles.

According to court documents, Voyles pled guilty to two counts of murder in Indian Country and will be sentenced on June 1st.

Ashlie pled not guilty and will face a jury trial in Muskogee on June 6th.

