SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As spring showers continue to pour down across Texoma, AAA’s Daniel Armbruster reminds drivers to turn around, don’t drown.

“One thing we see a lot of times are drivers that approach roadways that are covered with water, assume that their vehicle can make it through that water, and then, of course, they either stall out or sometimes their vehicle may be even carried away,” Armbruster said.

He explained that just six inches of water is enough for a car to lose contact with the ground, which is why drivers need to be ready for any emergency.

“Make sure that, of course, your headlights are in good working order, your windshield wipers are changed at least every six months, and you have good tires that have not only the right amount of pressure, but also healthy tread, too,” Armbruster shared.

If you do get stuck in a flooded area, there are a few things you need to know.

“if your vehicle stalls out, you don’t want to try to restart it in floodwater. That can cause extensive damage to your engine,” Armbruster explained.

To make sure you’re well equipped, Armbruster says to keep an emergency roadside kit handy, and be ready if your vehicle ever becomes fully submerged.

“There’s also a tool that you can use to break out of your car, which you could purchase at a local automotive store as online retailers, usually they’re not very expensive, but keep it in your glove box,” Armbruster said.

It’s easy to underestimate the power of water, but with the right preparation and caution, drivers can ensure their safety on the road.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.