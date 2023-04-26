Texoma Local
UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision deal over competition fears

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) -British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in its final report Wednesday that “the only effective remedy” to the significant loss of competition that the deal would result in “is to prohibit the Merger.”

The all-cash deal was set to be the biggest in the history of the tech industry.

But it faces stiff opposition from rival Sony and is also being scrutinized by regulators in the U.S. and Europe over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

