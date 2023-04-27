Texoma Local
Burglary suspects arrested in Marshall Co.

Morris Haggerton Jr. (left) and Kody Wright (right) were arrested for allegedly attempting to burglarize a property in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two men who were allegedly caught red-handed burglarizing a property in Marshall County were arrested Wednesday.

Sheriff Donald Yow said in a press release that a landowner in the county reportedly saw Kody Wright, of Kansas, and Morris Haggerton Jr., of Houston, attempting to steal items from his land.

Yow said when the landowner attempted to stop them, they allegedly rammed his truck to get off the property.

Deputies were able to catch up with the men and they were arrested on burglary, drug and assault and battery charges.

Yow said all the landowner’s property was recovered.

