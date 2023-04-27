Denison event welcomes all graduates and attendees of Denison schools

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Discover Denison is hosting their Spring Fling on Saturday, welcoming all graduates and current attendees of all Denison schools.

The event will be held at Munson Stadium and Forest Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Denison ISD Alumni Museum will be opening its doors during the event, as well.

The event is free to the public.

