Descendants of former Sherman attorney, who paved the way to desegregate schools, visits Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One of the most influential attorneys and activists in American history spent a chapter of his life in Sherman, Texas.

His name was William J. Durham.

He studied and practiced law in Sherman, even after his office burned down during the 1930 Sherman Riots.

Maybe one of the cases he’s known for best is Sweatt v. Painter.

The case ended segregation at the University of Texas law school and paved the way for desegregation in schools across America.

Austin College held a forum with some of his descendants on Thursday.

Two of Durham’s descendants, Judge Maryellen Hicks of Tarrant County and Councilwoman Kathleen Hicks of Fort Worth, visited Austin College Thursday to talk about his legacy.

The event was put together by a student, Clemon White.

He’s spent months researching Durham’s legacy and civil rights here in Grayson County.

“I felt like it was incredibly important to recognize attorney W.J. Durham,” said White. “I feel like he’s very much an unsung hero of not only Grayson County but nationally, and I think that celebrating those heroes is a very important part of celebrating that past and being able to understand the present.”

Austin College received an American Slavery project grant in 2021, which it said helps them continue ongoing research about Sherman’s civil rights history.

