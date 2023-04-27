Texoma Local
Durant Animal Shelter reaches record number adoptions

Carroll said they are about ten dogs over capacity and still aren’t able to take animal...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -If you’re looking for a fur-ever friend, the Durant Animal Shelter is waiting for you to come on by.

This month the shelter set a goal of 15 adoptions as they are overcrowded and looking for adopters.

However, only eight furry friends found a new home.

While they’re halfway to their goal with just three days left, Rebecca Carroll, spokesperson for the City of Durant said eight adoptions in one month is record breaking.

“We do have several good fosters in the community. When there’s a foster opportunity available we share it on our Facebook, people are always great about taking in the animals temporarily but that’s just a short-term fix and the animals do sometimes return to us,” Carroll said.

Carroll said they are about ten dogs over capacity and still aren’t able to take animal surrenders due to this.

If you are looking to adopt, you can visit their Facebook page or give them a call to find your new four-legged bestie.

