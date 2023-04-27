Ector ISD moves to four-day work week for 2023-2024 school year

ECTOR, Texas (KXII) - The Ector ISD School Board approved a four-day instructional week calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at a board meeting in February.

According to a press release, 25 minutes of instruction time will be added to each school day to make up for the time.

The school said it plans to have staff available to students without proper supervision at home, and meals will be provided for the days students are not in class through the Ector Cares backpack program.

