One Pill Kills presentation held for Gunter ISD as Fentanyl epidemic rises nationally

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, Gunter ISD parents and staff gathered for a One Pill Kills presentation from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office to learn more about the lethal drug, Fentanyl.

“We’ve seen a 500% increase in fentanyl cases in Grayson County within the past two years,” Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith.

Smith sats illegal drugs can unknowingly be laced with opioid. Thus, some users are not intentionally using the drug. He adds that in 2021 there were more than 70,000 fentanyl overdose deaths reported, 2000 in Texas alone.

“That death toll is rising from fentanyl, we are now in an epidemic,” Smith said.

Overdose deaths can happen in seconds. Smith said sometimes so quickly that Narcan, the nose spray that can prevent an overdose, is not quick enough. These overdoses are impacting people of all ages, even kids.

“In Carrollton just two months ago we had 13 students that overdosed… three of those students died, they were in middle school,” Smith said.

Gunter ISD Chief Administrative Officer, Shaye Murphy said it is important for the school staff to do their part in informing students

“Just talking to students at every chance we get, when things come up, just remind them how dangerous things can be,” Murphy said.

Smith encourages all parents to have conversations with their kids about Fentanyl. In addition, he said parents should be aware of what their kids are doing, who they are with, what is in their backpacks and what apps they are using.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.