Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Brandon Michael Stephenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child porn with...
Paris man arrested, charged with 83 counts related to child porn
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor...
Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time
Gabrielle Darby and Emily Brewster, Denison seniors love the networking opportunities the...
Grayson College hosts annual law enforcement conference