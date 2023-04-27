Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SEVERE Storm Potential Returns for Friday

...BUT... we’re hanging on to a beautiful forecast for Sunday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Given the high level of soil moisture, clearing skies, and winds becoming nearly calm, fog is likely Friday morning. Lows will run 48 to 53 degrees. Friday morning fog is expected to burn off and leave us mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Nice! However, the “sky celebration” will be short-lived as a cold front barrels southward mid to late afternoon and provides a focal point for strong to severe storms. A big pocket of cold air passing overhead makes large hail the greatest threat with this Friday event.

Gusty and chilly winds arrive behind the front for Friday night, and there will be some lingering showers through the morning Saturday. We may enjoy some sun Saturday afternoon, but Sunday is the day to plan outdoor fun as it looks truly beautiful with deep blue skies and highs in the 70s.

Dry weather continues for the first half of next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Truly nice for the first days of May!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Brandon Michael Stephenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child porn with...
Paris man arrested, charged with 83 counts related to child porn
Booking photo of Billy Joe Jones
Former Durant cop arrested accused of embezzling thousands

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 4/27/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/27/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, Apr 26
Evening Forecast - Wed, Apr 26
Your Full Morning Weather 4/26/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/26/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, Apr 25
Evening Forecast - Tues, Apr 25