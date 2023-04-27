SEVERE Storm Potential Returns for Friday

Given the high level of soil moisture, clearing skies, and winds becoming nearly calm, fog is likely Friday morning. Lows will run 48 to 53 degrees. Friday morning fog is expected to burn off and leave us mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Nice! However, the “sky celebration” will be short-lived as a cold front barrels southward mid to late afternoon and provides a focal point for strong to severe storms. A big pocket of cold air passing overhead makes large hail the greatest threat with this Friday event.

Gusty and chilly winds arrive behind the front for Friday night, and there will be some lingering showers through the morning Saturday. We may enjoy some sun Saturday afternoon, but Sunday is the day to plan outdoor fun as it looks truly beautiful with deep blue skies and highs in the 70s.

Dry weather continues for the first half of next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Truly nice for the first days of May!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

