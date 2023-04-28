Texoma Local
AirEvac lands at Sherman High for health science students

The health science students sat inside the helicopter and learned how medics care for patients.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s all clear for landing at Sherman High School.

A Texoma AirEvac team landed at the Sherman High School football field Friday morning.

The school visit hopes to pique a greater interest in pursuing a health science career.

“I just find it really cool, like a lot of the paramedics are just really cool people, and being at Wilson N. Jones, we get to see them a lot, and it’s really awesome,” said Erika Bass, a junior at Sherman High. “This is just amazing technology that saves so many lives and does well for so many people.”

