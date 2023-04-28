AirEvac lands at Sherman High for health science students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s all clear for landing at Sherman High School.

A Texoma AirEvac team landed at the Sherman High School football field Friday morning.

The health science students sat inside the helicopter and learned how medics care for patients.

The school visit hopes to pique a greater interest in pursuing a health science career.

“I just find it really cool, like a lot of the paramedics are just really cool people, and being at Wilson N. Jones, we get to see them a lot, and it’s really awesome,” said Erika Bass, a junior at Sherman High. “This is just amazing technology that saves so many lives and does well for so many people.”

